The best iPhone 6S Plus deals in March 2018

Now well in to its terrible twos, iPhone 6S Plus deals have finally started falling substantially. Pretty much since the advent of the iPhone X, prices are going in one direction only and you can pay as little as £25 per month for the giant handset.

It's no great surprise that the trend has been downwards, Between the X, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus, there have now been three big screen iPhones since the release of the 6S Plus in 2015.

The iPhone 6S Plus is the supersized version of the iPhone 6S. It packs all the great features of the 6 Plus, but with added functionality like improved battery life and 3D touch, which enables you to interact with the phone in different ways depending on how you press on the screen. It all seemed so innovative at the time!

On this page you'll find a comparison tool right at the top, so you can compare and filter all the UK's best iPhone 6S Plus deals to find your perfect tariff. Below that we've rounded up what we think are the best five iPhone 6S Plus deals from all the major UK networks to point you in the direction of the best bargains.

The top 5 best iPhone 6S Plus deals across all UK networks this month:

We've handpicked some of the finest deals you can still get on the iPhone that's big on screen, but not quite so big on price anymore. We've taken a dig around the best mobile phone deals on a network-by-network basis to find the best from the likes of EE, O2, Vodafone and Three.

iPhone 6S Plus 32GB | EE | £134.99 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited minutes and texts | 1GB data | £24pm

If you're looking for the cheapest iPhone 6S Plus deal this month for the 32GB model with a more than negligible data allowance, then look no further. The admittedly large upfront spend is reduced with our exclusive 10OFF code, and the monthly payments are incredible for a phone this big...and good. Total cost over 24 months £710.99 Get this iPhone 6S Plus deal: from Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 6S Plus 32GB | O2 | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £37pm

Fancy getting your swanky new iPhone 6S Plus without having to pay anything upfront for it? Then you've come to the right tariff. The monthlies shoot up, but there's a juicy 12GB of data that you get to indulge in every month. You also get to reap the benefit of the network's famous Priority rewards. That's first dibs on gig tickets, cheap lunches and more discounts. Total cost over 24 months is £888 Get this iPhone 6S Plus deal: from Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 6S Plus 32GB | Vodafone | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 16GB data | £39pm

We have a lot of time for this brilliant Vodafone deal from Affordable Mobiles. It gets us immediately on side with a free phone at the start and £75 cashback by redemption. Then it costs £39 per month - pretty good for such a big data allowance and unlimited calls and texts. Click on the link below to head through to the 6S Plus deal and snap it up straight away. Total cost over 24 months is £936 Get this iPhone 6S Plus deal: from Affordable Mobiles

iPhone 6S Plus 32GB | O2 | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 30GB data | £39pm

For the same amount of money you can get another lump of data, taking you up to a MASSIVE 30GB in all. It costs a lot more to go unlimited, so if you really don't need it then you should find that 30GB gives you many, many hours of streaming away from Wi-Fi. All-in-all this is terrific value, and you get £25 cashback as well. Total cost over 24 months is £936 Get this iPhone 6S Plus deal: from Mobile Phones Direct

iPhone 6S Plus 128GB | Three| £29.99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 8GB data | £39pm

This is a brilliant iPhone 6S Plus deal for the spacious, gracious and bodacious 128GB handset. That's an enormous amount of memory for photos, tunes and even video. There's even 8GB of data allowance a month and unlimited everything else. £39 might sound a bit much, but it's fine in context of the relatively meagre upfront spend. Total cost over 24 months is £965.99 Get this iPhone 6S Plus deal: from Buymobiles

iPhone 6S Plus

Get a big screen iPhone without the high price of the 7 Plus

Weight: 193g | Dimensions: 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm | OS: iOS 10.3.3 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Apple A9 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16/32/64/128GB | Battery: 2,750mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Bright, vibrant display

Fuss free camera

Big and heavy

Some minor software flaws

Apple reinvigorated its phablet with the 6S Plus in 2015 without rewriting the playbook thanks to its smart 3D Touch technology and a more power under the hood. With the arrival of the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X it's now cheaper, but still a real workhorse.

