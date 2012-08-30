Huawei planning monthly Android updates

Huawei is taking the bold step of offering updates to its smartphone customers every month.

While most users are left waiting months to get their hands on the new software features and bug fixes, the Chinese brand is looking to complete the process on a more regular basis for its custom Emotion UI overlay.

Dennis Poon, Global UI Design Director, Huawei Device, told TechRadar during the Huawei press conference at IFA 2012 that it would be looking to have twice-monthly updates of its new software, likely on the first and sixteenth of each month.

He stated that the former will be the more stable release, and be offered as an over the air update, but the latter will be a beta release that can be downloaded from Huawei's website for those that like to check it out.

We fight…for the user

The key differences each time will come from user feedback – Huawei will be speaking to users at dedicated workshops, check forums and blogs to get the most information it can on what users are looking for in their Huawei smartphone.

"Every day we listen to end users and respond to them. We're sent lists of updates [users want to see] every day, if they have good idea we will respond and let them know when that will be implemented," added Poon.

Huawei was also keen to point out that this program was less about bug fixing, and more about bringing users the things that they want to see, which is a noble idea for smartphone lovers that have been left high and dry waiting for updates for months.

However, many of its line up won't be able to get these updates as they won't be running the Emotion UI – Huawei has confirmed that it is focusing on the bigger phones (Like the D1 Quad XL) before getting round to porting it to the lower-end handsets.