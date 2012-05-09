HTC One X message notification issue confirmed

A number of HTC One X owners have come across a bug on the handset which means they're not always notified of new messages.

Some users have reported that their One X intermittently fails to display the new message notification in the status bar and the counter badge on the messaging app icon.

The knock-on effects are obvious, users could go hours without knowing they have a new SMS - only finding out when the messaging app is opened.

Only small number affected, fix on the way

HTC has confirmed the issue exists, but claims that it only affects a small number of One X handsets.

The Taiwanese manufacturer also confirms it is working on a fix for the issue, which it will roll out as soon as possible, but no exact date has been provided for this update.

The HTC One X is an excellent phone, scoring 4.5 out of 5 in our full in-depth review, but it hasn't been without issue.

During our review we found the battery on our unit wasn't the best, but HTC claimed it wasn't going to provide an update to resolve this, before it took to its blog to say its working on it.

HTC is hoping its new One series of handsets can help turn sales around, but continued issues with the flagship One X could have a detrimental effect, especially as its biggest rival, the Samsung Galaxy S3, will hit stores at the end of the month.

From XDA Developers, Android Central via The Verge