HTC One V release date set for April 23

The HTC One V, the baby of the new 'One' range from the Taiwanese manufacturer will hit shelves in the UK on April 23.

The One V is reasonably priced, coming in lower than the more powerful One S and One X, and sees the return of the famous "chin" we saw on the HTC Legend and HTC Hero.

You can already pre-order the HTC One V today from the likes of the Carphone Warehouse, but you'll have to wait until April 23 to get your hands on the dinky device.

A chin Desperate Dan would be proud of

It can be picked up for free on contract with a variety of networks starting at the low, low price of £13.50 per month (as part of a 24 month contract).

Not bad at all considering the HTC One V manages to pack Ice Cream Sandwich with Sense 4.0, a 3.7-inch screen, 5MP camera with 720p video recording, 4GB of RAM internal storage and a microSD card slot into its well-chiselled frame.

Don't forget the One V also packs the Dr. Dre inspired Beats Audio technology, which will enhance your tunes via the music player, radio, Spotify or any other music service you wish to use.

The well-appointed One V is also available on PAYG, where you'll need to lay down around £230 for the handset.

Make sure you check out our in depth HTC One V review to find out our thoughts on the third device to hit the One range, or if you're pushed for time take a gander at the video below.