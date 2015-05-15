Has Samsung quietly announced the Galaxy S6 Active?

Rumours are coming thick and fast regarding the Galaxy S6 Active, Samsung's rugged and sport-focused variant of the Samsung Galaxy S6, and it now looks like Samsung has confirmed its existence – albeit rather quietly hidden away on its website.

On a web page detailing the handsets that are eligible for the Samsung Plus program, which is a loyalty scheme for Samsung's US customers, the Galaxy S6 Active is listed alongside the Galaxy S6, S6 Edge and other existing handsets.

The listing also mentions a release date of April 10, 2015 – the same as the S6 and the S6 Edge – which unless Samsung sneaked out the handset then, means the web page isn't totally accurate.

Incoming announcement?

So what does the appearance of the S6 Active on Samsung's own website mean? Following on from the leaked photos and press renders that we've recently seen, Samsung's inclusion means we could be getting an official announcement pretty soon, and someone was a bit over zealous when it came to updating the website.

It could also mean that the S6 Active was originally planned to launch alongside the S6 and S6 Edge but for some reason was delayed.

We've reached out to Samsung to get a comment clarifying the situation, but at the moment it looks like if you fancy the S6 Active, you might not have to wait too long to get an official look.

