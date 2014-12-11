Nexus 5 sales are limited right now, but will continue into early 2015

Update: Google in the US has reached out to clarify that it's going to continue to to sell Nexus 5 on the Google Play Store and via select retailers through the first quarter of 2015.

That means that while the Nexus 5 is sold out now, it should be back in stock, contradicting the previous spokesperson who said once they're gone, they're gone.

Whether or not Nexus 6's little brother is truly a goner after the first three months of the new year remains to be seen.

Original story follows…

A Google spokesperson has confirmed to us that Nexus 5 production has stopped, warning that "once they are gone, they're gone, so we'd suggest people get them while they can".

The confirmation came after we approached Google about the red and white versions of the Nexus 5, which have been completely removed from the Google Play Store.

At present only the black version of the Nexus 5 is showing up on the Google Play Store, but at the time of writing both the 16GB and 32GB versions were out of stock.

The Nexus 5 is still available for sale on Google Play and through select retailers. However, as it looks like Nexus 5 production has stopped, there will only be limited amounts of the handset left.

Google's comments confirm our suspicions that it was planning on ending Nexus 5 production. It looks like Google might be hoping for potential Nexus 5 customers to go for the newer Nexus 6 instead.