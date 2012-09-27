Google brings Chrome browser to Intel smartphones

You can now enjoy Chrome for Android on your Intel-powered smartphone, as the browser now supports x86 devices.

In the UK, the Motorola Razr i will be the first phone to take advantage of the new app, as its Ice Cream Sandwich software is compatible with Google's own-brand browser.

However anyone with an Orange San Diego won't be able to reap the rewards of the updated browser, as it only runs Android Gingerbread, and the Chrome app demands ICS or higher.

Limited appeal

Although this is a positive step forward from Google, the reality is that there are just a handful of smartphones with Intel inside in the world, but we expect more handsets to arrive next year.

Intel phones still suffer from app compatibility issues, as a number of applications in Google Play have been specifically coded to run on handsets with ARM chips.

This means only about 70 percent of apps in Google Play work with Intel phones, however we're told Intel is working closing with developers on porting over the remaining 30 percent.

The Intel-compatible version of Chrome is now available to download in the Play store for free.