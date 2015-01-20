Does Sky also want a slice of O2?

It looks like Sky is putting itself forward as a possible merger or collaboration partner for the O2 mobile network.

With O2 on the market a number of potential buyers have come forward. Most recently Three UK's parent company, Hutchison Whampoa, revealed that it is in talks over buying the company for around £9 billion.

Sky has apparently been looking to offer its own mobile phone services along with its other landline phone, TV and broadband services, much like its competitors Virgin Media and TalkTalk.

However it appears unlikely that Sky would outright buy O2, and instead would be looking to collaborate with another company.

Sky previously looked at working with Vodafone, and although the collaboration has been successful - sky invited 200,000 of its UK phone and broadband customers to trial Vodafone's Mobile Virtual Network Operator service - it looks like Sky could be looking at another potential ally to take control of O2.

We've contacted Sky for comment, and we'll update if we hear more.

Via ISPreview