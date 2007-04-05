Deal Of The Week: mobiles going cheap

With Easter upon us and the trains in chaos, if making the journey home seems like too much, give the family a call. Tech.co.uk has sourced the hottest mobile phone - all free on contract - just for you...

The W880i at T-Mobile

Sony Ericsson's latest music phone, announced just prior to this year's 3GSM. It packs in Memory Stick support for its digital music playback capabilities, it's a tiny 9.4 mm thick and supports 3G features like video calling.

For £30 per month, you get up to 900 minutes of free calls on the Flext 35 plan - which also includes £180 worth of extras like texts, video messages and net use.

The Nokia E65 at Vodafone

The E65 comes with Wi-Fi capabilities meaning you can surf the web at wireless hotspots and double it up as a VoIP handset for making cheap and free calls across the internet. It also has a 2-megapixel camera.

It's £27 per month with the first three months half price (£13.50). That includes 1500 free minutes and 450 texts.

The LG U970 Shine at 3

It's one of LG's latest fashion phones and is a sexy piece of design - even if it isn't really aimed at the guys. This is the newly-released 3G version of this head-turning LG phone, and comes with a 2-megapixel camera and 575MB of built-in memory (but no MicroSD card slot for expanding this).

It's £35 per month at 3. For that you get 750 inclusive free minutes and 150 free texts.

The Sony Ericsson W850i at Orange

A capable music phone, the little brother of the W880i (above) can play a good selection of digital music formats, it has memory card expansion - for holding music files and images - and the usual 3G features.

For £25 per month you get 150 minutes of free phone calls and 300 inclusive texts.

The Nokia N95 at Phones 4 U

The latest beast from Nokia packs in all the features you could ask for in a modern phone. It's got multi-format digital music support, a 5-megapixel camera, it's 3G, a 2.6-inch display and a built-in GPS to name but a few.

Phones 4 U is offering the N95 with a free printer, which is no bad thing. But it's really for the heavy phone users amongst you. For £75 per month you get 1500 minutes of free calls and 450 texts.

The Samsung E900 at Carphone Warehouse

Another solid music phone with all-round capabilities - the E900 has a 2-megapixel camera, video recording capabilities and supports MP3 music playback.

For £35 per month you get a respectable 900 minutes of free phone calls and 1800 texts.