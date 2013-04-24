Camera update snapping into international HTC One

The HTC One has piled up a super-sized stack of good reviews since its introduction, and an update currently making the rounds in Europe may help squash one of the few downsides noted by critics.

SlashGear reported Tuesday that HTC has started rolling out an update for its flagship One smartphone, adding camera enhancements and improved system performance for international models of the handset.

While Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and HTC Sense remain untouched, the 1.29.401.13 update brings welcome changes to the camera software, which has been cited by many critics as one of the device's otherwise few shortcomings.

Unfortunately, there's no word on if or when this particular over-the-air update will land on models that are starting to make it out to eager U.S. customers.

Enhancements aplenty

According to the changelog, the HTC One update improves audio recording when using the handset's impressive Zoe feature, while also reducing noise for videos captured in slow-motion.

Most welcome to HTC One buyers will be the update's promised improvements to color reproduction and dynamic range, which reduces overexposure in non-HDR images under certain conditions.

Finally, the update addresses a bug that caused user-altered ISO settings to now correctly display in embedded EXIF information.

The update is rolling out in waves over the next week, so if your international HTC One model hasn't received it yet, sit tight and your patience will soon be rewarded.