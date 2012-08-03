Apple hell-bent on killing off Google Maps in iOS 6

Apple really doesn't want its mobile devices associated with Google Maps anymore, as it's set to redirect app traffic to its own mapping solution.

When iOS 6 was announced back in June, Apple revealed that it would be bringing its own mapping service to iPhones, iPads and iPods – shunning Google's widely used, and very popular, Maps application in the process.

However, even though the native map app on iDevices will now be switched, many thousands of apps use Google's service to provide locations, directions and maps to users.

Aiming for mapping dominance

The Cupertino-based firm is wise to this game though and Apple Insider reports that it will redirect all third-party app requests for mapping services to its own offering – bypassing Google's option.

This action will result in Google seeing a huge drop in traffic to its mapping services, as Apple will make iOS 6 available to both the new iPad and iPad 2 as well as handsets all the way back to the iPhone 3GS.

Apple needs to ensure it absolutely nails its mapping service, as Google's offering provides users with masses of information. If the Cupertino-based firm fails to deliver, it's likely to trigger a huge public outcry to bring back the search giant's version.

That said, from the brief glimpses of what we've seen so far, it looks like Apple is well on track to offer a Google Maps rivalling service – let the battle commence.

From Apple Insider