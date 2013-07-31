Android 4.3 Jelly Bean update rolling out to UK Google Nexus 4 handsets

Reports have emerged seemingly confirming that the Android 4.3 Jelly Bean update is making its presence felt in the UK on Google's own-branded Nexus 4 handsets.

Multiple sources on Monday and Tuesday brought word from Nexus 4 owners who've been notified that the newest version of the software has arrived and is ready to be downloaded over the air.

The update began hitting Nexus phones and tablets in the United States soon after the launch event last week but, as usual, it has taken a little while to reach those on the other side of the great paddling pool.

Google, is able to prioritising its Nexus devices for the update, but it may be a while before devices from Sony, Samsung, HTC are updated, giving so Nexus 4 owners at least a few weeks to gloat.

Saving the best for later

In terms of updates, Android 4.3 wasn't the most newsworthy Google has ever introduced for its dominant mobile operating system.

Among its headline features are; the ability to add multiple user accounts, an autocomplete dial pad, improved Bluetooth connectivity and OpenGL 3.0 support to bring better graphics for Android games.

It also brings support for Google's new Chromecast dongle, allowing content to be beamed to a HD TV or monitor over the web.

Google is thought to be saving up its next big set of mobile innovations for Android 5.0 - codenamed Key Lime Pie - which is now unlikely to until late 2013 at the earliest.

Via Cool Smartphone