10 things you didn't know your smartphone could do

Almost every smartphone maker overlays Android with its own interface, be it Samsung's TouchWiz or HTC's Sense. They spend enormous amounts of time making sure they get it just right, trying to improve on stock Android while standing out from the crowd.

But despite their best efforts they can't please everyone. Features are lacking or forced on you and things just don't look or feel right.

Thankfully there's a solution. Smartphone makers aren't the only ones who can develop an interface (or launcher) for Android and many third parties have unleashed their own creations onto Google Play, allowing you to download new launchers and replace whatever one your phone came with.

A quick search for 'launcher' will turn up many, but some are better than others. Nova Launcher is among the best. It closely resembles stock Android, but gives you a number of powerful tools to further customise it, and there are free and paid versions.

Another option, particularly if you want a launcher you can show off, is Next Launcher 3D. As the name suggests, it uses a 3D effect to make icons pop out of the screen.

Fancy effects aside, it's also got a robust feature set, including the ability to create custom themes and app icons. At £11.49 it's not cheap, but can you really put a price on the sense of satisfaction you'll get from having the showiest launcher around?