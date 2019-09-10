Phase One XT camera system arrives for the landscape photographer travelling light

Medium format shooting has been getting a lot of love lately, not least from Fujifilm which has introduced three new models in recent years. But now, Swedish medium format specialist Phase One is firing back at its rivals, not just with a new camera but a fresh system.

The Phase One XT camera system is aimed at landscape photographers, and is based around a new XT body, which has been designed to be as lightweight as possible. Indeed, it's billed as the most compact digitally integrated field camera to date.

The body serves as a connection point between existing IQ4 backs working on the company's Infinity platform – currently the IQ4 150MP, IQ4 150MP Achromatic and IQ4 100MP Trichromatic – and a fresh line of Rodenstock-branded lenses.

The company has announced three of these so far, namely the Rodenstock HR Digaron-S 23mm f/5.6, Rodenstock HR Digaron-W 32mm f/4 and Rodenstock HR Digaron-W 70mm f/5.6, each of which has been equipped with an electromagnetic "X-shutter" shutter mechanism.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Phase One) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Phase One)

The XT body is said to have been designed with intuitive ergonomics and straightforward controls, which include a dual-action shutter button – and the system as whole comes a generous five-year warranty as standard.

Sound good? Start saving, as a package that combines the XT body, IQ4 150MP back and a lens of your choice, will set you back $56,990. There's no word on pricing for the UK or Australia, although that works out at about £46,118 / AU$81,147.