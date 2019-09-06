Fresh rumors that Canon will release a pro-level EOS R mirrorless camera emerge

Just a few days after Nikon confirmed it was working on a Nikon D6 DSLR, fresh rumblings that Canon is crafting its own pro-level camera have emerged.

First spotted by Canon Rumors, a Japanese business newspaper claims in a Google-translated article that Canon will "introduce the top model of mirrorless camera using a 35mm full-size image sensor in 2021".

The article goes on to claim that "the communication function between the camera body and the interchangeable lens will be higher than the high-priced 'EOS R' released in October 2018".

The EOS R (pictured top) is the most senior model in the EOS R line right now, its only stablemate being the EOS RP that arrived earlier this year. Rumors of a future camera positioned above these, dubbed EOS RX, have been circulating for some time.

EOS RX or EOS-1D X Mark III?

While Canon will no doubt expand its EOS R mirrorless line to cater for a wider audience than that currently attracted to the EOS RP and EOS models, with the 2020 Olympic Games less than a year away there's plenty of speculation that the company will first update its aging EOS-1D X Mark II for the benefit of sports and press photographers.

Given that the EOS R line is still very much in its infancy, it seems a safer bet that pro photographers shooting spots and action at the most challenging level will prefer to rely on a model more akin to what they already own.

Indeed, while there's much focus on how Canon will develop its EOS R and EOS M mirrorless lines to challenge the likes of Sony and Fujifilm, the company has kept good on its promise to continue catering for DSLR users with the launch of the EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D and the EOS 90D this year.