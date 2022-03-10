Peaky Blinders Season 6 has a Netflix release date – but we'll be waiting a while

Audio player loading…

The release date for Peaky Blinders' final season on Netflix has finally been confirmed.

International fans of the hit drama, which began its run on BBC One in the UK on February 27, and, have eagerly been awaiting its return via Netflix.

There had been speculation around possible launch dates since the UK transmission date was confirmed, but nothing definitive. Now, though, we have a date – but, unfortunately, it'll be a while before you can watch Peaky Blinders on the world's biggest streamer.

When will Peaky Blinders season 6 come to Netflix?

Peaky Blinders will return to Netflix on Friday, June 10. That's the date fans of the series outside of the UK, or those without access to a VPN, will have been waiting for.

Given the show's final episode will be broadcast on April 3 in the UK, that's a bit of wait for international subscribers, but that's the date the show's producers have chosen.

The show's final season has gotten off to a flyer in the UK. Upon its BBC One return, the show's sixth season set a new record for a season launch at with 3.8 million overnight viewers. That was a UK record for a Peaky Blinders season opener and matched the numbers for the fifth season's finale. You can expect those numbers to go up as the season goes on.

Is this the end of Peaky Blinders?

As an episodic series, yes. Season six marks the last outing of Peaky Blinders, but creator Steven Knight isn't done, he's planning a movie and he's confirmed all the key players will be taking part.

The movie will shoot in 2023 and Knight hasn't ruled out the possibility of further spin-offs, though he has confirmed that he won't take charge of any of them. The show began its run in 2013, and, by the time its final episode drops, will have run for 36 episodes.