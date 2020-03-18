Oppo Reno3 Pro and Oppo Reno3 launch in the UAE

Oppo has officially introduced the Oppo Reno3 Pro and Reno3 in the UAE. The Oppo Reno3 Pro releasing in the UAE is the global variant of the phone which is slightly different to the versions launched in China and India.

Both the Oppo Reno3 Pro and Reno3 will be available for pre-orders from March 19th 2020 at any OPPO official retailer stores in the UAE or online at Oppo official website, Noon and Amazon. Customers who pre-order will start recieving their phones from March 26th.

Oppo Reno3 and Reno3 Pro prices and specifications

The Oppo Reno3 Pro is priced at AED 1,899 and will be available in two colours- Auroral Blue and Midnight Black.

It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution AMOLED screen which is coated with a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. The display has an in-built fingerprint reader, a refresh rate of 90Hz and supports DCI-P3 colour gamut range.

The Oppo Reno3 Pro is powered by MediaTek's Helio P95 with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The phone runs on ColorOS 7 which is based on Android 10.

Coming to the cameras, the Reno3 Pro has a quad-camera array on the back which consists of a primary 64MP sensor, 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP black and white sensor. The front-facing camera is expected to be a 44MP sensor making it the first phone to feature such a high-resolution sensor alongside a 2MP depth sensor.

Oppo Reno3 Pro is equipped with a 4,025mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, thanks to VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

The regular Oppo Reno3 is priced at AED 1,399 and comes with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage along with a 48MP primary camera as well as the 44MP front-facing camera.

Pre-order and get more

Oppo is running promotions for pre-orders within the UAE and if you were to buy the phone, this would be the right time to do so.

Anyone pre-ordering the Oppo Reno3 Pro will recieve the OPPO Enco Q1 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone for free while customers pre-ordering the Oppo Reno3 will get a promotional OPPO VOOC Car Charger.