OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Edition leak shows neon-styled design

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition isn’t the only crossover between the two companies – according to a new leaked image, the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is real, too.

Sadly, the leak only shows the watch straps, so we still don’t have an idea of what the elusive OnePlus Watch will look like. But the image, courtesy of leaker Digital Chat Station in a tweet, does show watch straps with both OnePlus and Cyberpunk branding and yellow highlights much like the look of the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition:

OnePlus Watch x赛博朋克2077绿厂系似乎都很钟爱深度定制，明年看拿到Ace系列的realme表现如何了[笑cry] pic.twitter.com/RhNAZh83ikNovember 7, 2020

We still don’t know much about the OnePlus Watch, with recent info suggesting it may not even run Wear OS. But tying in its launch to the Cyberpunk hype makes sense, especially if there’s matching design between the wearable and the custom OnePlus 8T.

Crossover watches: a new frontier

The Cyberpunk-branded watch would be a novelty for tech – most brand crossovers match new phones with media properties, as our recent roundup of bizarre phone team-ups shows.

Much like the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition, this includes well-known brands like the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition or the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Star Wars Edition (adorned with Kylo Ren’s iconic helmet). But these crossovers get weirder, like the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom FC Barcelona Edition or, yes, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition.

Weird as these phone-and-brand combos are, they clearly have an audience, and it makes sense to expand that to the realm of wearables. While we’re not surprised that Cyberpunk is the first big smartwatch-and-media to land in awhile, we wouldn’t expect it to be the last. Consumers love showing off merch from the movies, shows, and games they’ve internalized into their identity.

Via GSM Arena