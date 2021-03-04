OnePlus 9 model names accidentally leaked ahead of official launch

We know that Chinese mobile giant OnePlus is planning on officially unveiling its latest range of smartphones sometime in March – but until now, we didn’t know for sure what they’d be called.

While we’ve already reported on several leaks regarding what we believe to be the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro models, we had expected the rumored third phone in the upcoming lineup to be dubbed the OnePlus 9 Lite, before further leaks suggested it might actually be called the OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9R.

Now, though, we’ve got a clearer picture of what to expect – the company’s latest devices will almost certainly be called the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9E.

The information (which is still not strictly a confirmation, mind) comes from a listing spotted on the website of smartphone case-maker Spigen, which detailed three new devices from the Chinese company alongside its pre-existing models.

We checked to see if the case options for the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9E are still live on the site, but it looks as though the company (whether that’s OnePlus or Spigen) stepped in to put a pin in the premature reveal.

What we expect to see

Again, while still unconfirmed, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what to expect from the upcoming range of OnePlus devices.

We expect the OnePlus 9 and Pro models to come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage on board, slightly outmuscling their more affordable sibling, the OnePlus 9E, which we anticipate will be powered by a Snapdragon 690 processor.

The OnePlus 9E is also expected to feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. That's a slightly lower spec than the rumored 120Hz variable refresh rate we expect to see from the premium models in the lineup (and a smaller display than the 6.78-inch size expected from the Pro version), but still a bright and capable screen nonetheless.

As for their cameras, we think the OnePlus 9 will boast a 48MP main camera (outputting 12MP images) alongside a 48MP ultra-wide unit and an unknown third camera, while the 9 Pro may have four rear snappers. Being a cheaper version, we expect the 9E to come with a 64MP main sensor and 8MP ultra-wide camera, though it’s unclear whether these will form a dual-camera setup – that’s still mighty impressive for a supposedly-affordable smartphone, though.

When it comes to price, there’s very little concrete information, though we can make some assumptions based on the cost of the previous OnePlus 8 device, released in 2020.

We expect the new flagship OnePlus model to cost at least $699 / £599 (around AU$1,100), given that the OnePlus 8 started at that price and rose to $799 / £699 (around $1,372) for more RAM and storage. For the 9E, then, we’d anticipate a price in the region of $599 / £499 (around AU$900) but it's unclear exactly how much it will cost. The 9 Pro, of course, will likely cost more than both models.

