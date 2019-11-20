OnePlus 8 Pro sketch leak outlines quad-cameras and punch-hole screen

The OnePlus 8 Pro is likely still months away from being made official, but that won't stop the rumor mill from offering us hints of what to expect from the 2020 OnePlus lineup.

The latest leak comes in the form of alleged sketch outlines of the OnePlus 8 Pro. It was first reported by TrueTech and the images interestingly fall in line with previously shown renders of the phone.

A few of the key changes that we can make out from these diagrams is the presence of a punch-hole cutout for both single and dual front-facing cameras and a quad-camera setup on the back.

(Image credit: TrueTech)

Dropping its pop-up camera mechanism, the leak suggests the OnePlus 8 Pro seems to adopt a punch-hole style notch cutout for front-facing cameras. From the set of images sourced by TrueTech, we could be looking at both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in the above image.

The phone with a single selfie camera cutout could be the regular OnePlus 8, while the one with dual punch-hole may be the OnePlus 8 Pro. The sketches also hint at minimal bezel around the screen, and it seems like the top and bottom bezel are finally going to be in symmetry.

The volume keys are positioned on the left edge of the phone while the alert slider is placed on the right. Below the slider, there's an elongated power button for better ergonomics. Also, the earpiece on the top is wider than on previous phones, allowing for more screen than before.

On the back, there's a quad-camera setup flanked by the OnePlus logo in the center, dual-tone LED flash and laser autofocus. There are three sensors housed within the camera module, which could be the same as that of the OnePlus 7T Pro. But the fourth sensor added here is said to be the Time of Flight (ToF) sensor for depth-sensing.

However, since these are not official images of the phone we can't gurantee these are accurate. Even if they are, we may also see more changes by the time OnePlus launches its next generation of phones.

We likely won't know for certain until the middle of 2020 as the next OnePlus handsets are expected to be unveiled around May or, perhaps, even later.