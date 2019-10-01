OnePlus 7T Pro release date, price, news and leaks

When the OnePlus 7T launched in India on September 26, we expected the OnePlus 7T Pro to be mentioned too, but that turned out not to be the case, so we never got to see the expected successor to the OnePlus 7 Pro.

That doesn't mean the OnePlus 7T Pro doesn't exist though, and it's looking likely we'll see the device when OnePlus hosts a global launch event for the OnePlus 7T on October 10.

While OnePlus hasn't actually confirmed the existence of the OnePlus 7T Pro, enough leaks and rumors have surfaced to suggest it's real, and could be shown off at the October 10 event.

With that in mind, we've collected everything we know about the OnePlus 7T Pro so far, as well as what we'd predict, to try and paint a picture of the device before its upcoming release

Cut to the chase

What is it? The latest OnePlus Pro smartphone

The latest OnePlus Pro smartphone When is it out? Likely mid-October

Likely mid-October How much will it cost? Probably more than $669 / £649 (roughly AU$1,000)

While the OnePlus 7T was launched in India on September 26, no worldwide release date was announced: that could be because it'll come out alongside the OnePlus 7T Pro after the aforementioned October 10 event.

In true OnePlus style, it could become available about a week after the event, and if the OnePlus 7 launch is anything to go by there could be significant queues to pick one up.

OnePlus 7T (Image credit: Elisa Huttunen)

Some stores in the US have stopped selling the OnePlus 7 Pro, which suggests the improved device is coming soon.

In terms of price, we don't know the exact OnePlus 7T price in most regions save for the US (however the OnePlus 7 didn't launch there) and India. In the latter, the 7T is a little more expensive, so we could see the 7T Pro increase a price a tiny bit.

The OnePlus 7 Pro launched for $669 / £649 (roughly AU$1,000) for its most affordable model, and we could see this increase to $700+ / £700+ (around AU$1,300) for an improved model, depending on just how different it is.

OnePlus 7T Pro leaks and rumors

If you're looking forward to a totally new, novel OnePlus 7T Pro, there's a bit of bad news: it looks like the smartphone could be a very minor upgrade over the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. Could the 7T Pro have a similar variant? (Image credit: Future)

Leaked renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro show a smartphone that isn't visibly different to the non-T phone in any way. In fact, not one, not two, but three image leaks suggest the phone is identical in terms of design.

The screen is set to be 6.67 inches, with the 7 Pro's 90Hz refresh rate, but there's now a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, which is an improvement on the 7 Pro's 855, in that it's better optimized for gaming.

If the OnePlus 7T Pro seems a disappointing upgrade from the 7 Pro, US people might be the most disappointed. While phone fans there couldn't pick up the OnePlus 7, we've heard the OnePlus 7T Pro won't launch in the States either, so the OnePlus 2019 portfolio in the US only consists of two phones.

That's it, in terms of leaks, so there's a lot we don't know. We don't know the OnePlus 7T Pro camera specs, price, improvements from the 7 Pro and a lot more. Let's hope that's because it's such an exciting secret that OnePlus has made sure to keep it tightly under wraps, and not because the smartphone is a truly minuscule step up from the 7 Pro.

We'll likely know more on October 10, when OnePlus hosts its global product launch to bring its new hardware – probably the OnePlus 7T Pro – to the world.

What we want to see

The OnePlus 7 Pro was an impressive phone, but it could be even better with these upgrades.

1. A class-leading camera

The OnePlus 7 Pro has lots of lenses but they could use work (Image credit: TechRadar)

While the OnePlus 7 Pro has a decent camera, it's not among the best around, and given that the OnePlus 7 Pro is essentially a flagship, it’s not unrealistic to ask for it to have a truly top camera.

So we hope that the OnePlus 7T Pro does. We’d particularly like to see low-light photo quality improved, along with the ability to zoom in further.

2. An IP rating

While OnePlus claims that the OnePlus 7 range does have some water resistance, there’s no official IP rating, meaning no certainty as to how water resistant the phones are.

The lack of an IP rating was apparently to save money – since it costs money to get the phones certified, and since even with such a certification most brands don’t cover water damage as part of the warranty.

It’s a reasonable argument, but for the OnePlus 7T Pro we’d still like the reassurance that an IP rating provides, and ideally improved water resistance too, since various third-party tests suggest the OnePlus 7 range isn’t quite as water resistant as most flagships.

3. An in-screen camera

The OnePlus 7 Pro's pop-up camera is cool, but not without problems (Image credit: TechRadar)

The standard OnePlus 7T has a teardrop notch for its front-facing camera, which almost feels dated in 2019. The OnePlus 7 Pro meanwhile has a pop-up camera, which is more modern and allows for an all-screen design, but also makes the camera feel more vulnerable.

Not only that, it also makes facial recognition less appealing, since you have to wait for the camera to pop up, and since doing that dozens of times a day to unlock your phone could wear the mechanism out.

So for the OnePlus 7T Pro we’d love to see an in-screen camera. That would allow the phone to retain the OnePlus 7 Pro’s all-screen design, without any of the problems that come with a pop-up camera.

We should note that this is unlikely to happen. While the tech exists, it’s not yet available on any handsets, and with the T model likely to be a minor upgrade we wouldn’t particularly expect it, but you never know.

4. Wireless charging

One small feature that OnePlus hasn’t yet embraced is wireless charging. This probably isn’t a huge deal for most people, but it is a standard flagship feature, so it’s something we’d like to see, especially with the OnePlus 7 Pro being more of a real flagship, rather than the usual more affordable alternatives that OnePlus offers.

5. A slimmer, lighter, smaller build

The OnePlus 7 Pro is a substantial handset (Image credit: TechRadar)

The OnePlus 7 Pro in particular is a big, heavy and fairly thick thing, so we’d love to see the OnePlus 7T Pro get shrunk down slightly, and be a bit lighter.

There will be limits to what can be done here while still offering a big screen and battery, but we reckon that refinements are possible. And the screen doesn’t really need to be quite as big as the OnePlus 7 Pro’s mammoth 6.67-inch one anyway.