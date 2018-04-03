OnePlus 6 with 256GB of storage confirmed

The OnePlus 6 will come with a 256GB storage option, as the firm's CEO has confirmed the detail online.

Writing on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, CEO Pete Lau said that the OnePlus 6 will have a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The latter spec is the most interesting, as it will be the first time the firm has included this storage size in one of its handsets, with previous models topping out at 128GB.

We already know OnePlus will be using Qualcomm's latest chipset to power its next handset, and we've seen 8GB of RAM in the OnePlus 5T.

256GB OnePlus 6 confirmed

Coming soon

We translated the Chinese text in the attached image, and in it Lau explains that "the phone functions just the way you expect it to, without lag or disturbance" to bring you a "burdenless experience."

The OnePlus 6 is tipped to pack its biggest display to date, an iPhone X-like screen notch, a headphone jack and a rear fingerprint scanner.

In terms of a OnePlus 6 release date we're likely to see the handset arrive in May or June.