OnePlus 6 will offer Super Slo-Mo video recording

The launch date for the OnePlus 6 is now officially May 16, and leaks, rumors and teasers about the phone keep coming, with the latest slip from OnePlus revealing a camera feature.

A photo - first spotted by Mobigyaan - posted and then removed from OnePlus' official India website reveals the device will support super slow motion video recording.

Although the teaser doesn’t mention the feature’s resolution or frame rate capabilities, if OnePlus is trying to beat Samsung and Sony, then it will have to at least match the 960fps (frames-per-second) on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Sony Xperia XZ2.

Super Slo-Mo

Will it compete?

Not only is the frame rate important, but the resolution matters as well. The Samsung flagship shoots at a 720p resolution, while Sony’s XZ2 offers 1080p, Full HD recording at 960fps.

Considering that the OnePlus 6 is expected to have a 6.28-inch screen with 2280 x 1080 resolution, it could opt for either choice. Ideally, OnePlus should offer 960fps at 1080p, since the Snapdragon 845 will be more than capable of shooting the same.

We already know that the OnePlus 6 will have a front notch, and that users will have the option of blacking out the screen around the edges to hide the notch once the company rolls out an update.

It’s also speculated that the phone will have a vertical dual camera setup with the fingerprint sensor located below.

There isn't too long to wait now, the OnePlus 6 is finally going to be launched in May and even their Avengers model is now confirmed .