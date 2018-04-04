OnePlus 6 tipped to launch alongside Bullet wireless headphones

The OnePlus 6 has been confirmed to include a 3.5mm headphone jack, but it's also going to launch alongside wireless earbuds, according to a new report today.

'OnePlus Bullet Wireless' has shown up within the Bluetooth Certification database, discovered Nashville Chatter, and it may be the sequel to the OnePlus Bullet V2 headphones sans the wires.

The certification doesn't spell out what the OnePlus Bullet Wireless headphones will look like or if they're be true wireless earbuds like Apple AirPods or use a wire to connect the buds like Google Pixel Buds.

However, it does specify that it'll support Bluetooth 4.1 and support Qualcomm Technologies, likely for better sound quality and battery life than average wireless earbuds.

Taking on Apple AirPods?

These Bullet Wireless are expected to be at the OnePlus 6 launch event, which may happen within the next month. But we anticipate they'll be a separate purchase.

The OnePlus strategy has been to offer lower-cost Android phones, usually at mid-range prices, but fill its handsets with specs and design features that rivals like Apple, Samsung and Google.

It could be doing the same with these newly outed wireless earbuds. Our biggest question is if they'll be "true" wireless experience that takes on the expensive, but well-received Apple AirPods? Or will they come with a wire attaching each bud a la Google Pixel Buds.

It's hard to say right now, but OnePlus appears to have the advantage either way because the OnePlus 6 is offering its users the option of using the normal 3.5mm headphone jack, too.