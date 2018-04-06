OnePlus 6 release date, news, price and leaks

New OnePlus 6 rumors point to an Android smartphone that combines faster speeds and a trendy all-screen notch design at the top, but one that remains affordable next to other flagship devices. And it's likely just weeks away.

Update: The latest OnePlus 6 leak is an image that gives us another look at the front of the handset, including the already-confirmed notch.

Things are getting tough at the top of the smartphone game, and where OnePlus used to have a dedicated place as the de facto 'low cost, great spec' smartphone, that position is increasingly under threat from other brands.

The OnePlus 6 will be replacing the OnePlus 5T right now (the latter is actually not on sale anymore in the US). The 5T was already one of the more impressive phones of 2017, finally bringing the longer display that was so fashionable among the other big brands, as well as improvements to the camera. OnePlus 6 promises to be better.

However, there are more changes coming to the OnePlus 6, with a larger screen and a notch at the top on a similar vein to the iPhone X now confirmed for the handset.

We're really hoping that the resolution gets upped beyond Full HD this year - although the leaks so far suggest this isn't going to happen.

We've got a lot of information about the new phone, so here's everything you need to know about the new OnePlus 6.

In a rush? Check out our OnePlus 6 rumor round-up video below

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next numbered flagship from OnePlus

The next numbered flagship from OnePlus When is it out? Launch event is rumored to be April or May

Launch event is rumored to be April or May What will it cost? Similar price to the 5T, undercutting rival flagships

What's the OnePlus 6 replacing? Read our OnePlus 5T review

Hottest leaks:

OnePlus 6 launch date: rumored to be April or May

OnePlus 6 release date: rumored to be May or June

The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3 were both released in June of their respective years, so June 2018 is the obvious launch date for the OnePlus 6, but a number of rumors suggest it'll arrive a little earlier this year.

Evidence that the OnePlus 6 could launch earlier includes a source who spoke to GizmoChina claiming it will be announced in April (though they previously said it was going to be March, but that month came and went with no sign of the phone).

April seems more likely though, as OnePlus has run out of stock of the OnePlus 5T in the US and needs to start selling a phone to replace the 5T.

That leaves the door wide open for the OnePlus 6, although there's still stock of the 5T in other regions including the UK and Europe.

OnePlus 6 price

Hottest leaks:

OnePlus 6 price: leaks suggests a price hike between $625 and $725

Expected to be more expensive than the $499 (£449, AU$599) OnePlus 5T

It looks like the OnePlus 6 price will be the highest the firm has ever charged for a smartphone. How much it costs if the one thing we don't know for certain about the new phone, but everything points to it being more expensive than last year's devices.

The latest two price leaks point to a OnePlus 6 price tag between $605 (about £430, AU$790) to $749 (around £530, AU$970), and could go as far as £700 in reality when the UK prices are announced.

To put that into context, the $499 price tag of the 5T would have been around £320 when converted, but landed at £449 on the shelves.

A small price increase wouldn't be a surprise considering the specs rumored for the OnePlus 6, and its competition in the market, but a jump quite this large will be hard for some fans to handle.

OnePlus has also confirmed that there will be a 256GB variant of the handset, which we'd expect will push the price up from the 5T.

OnePlus 6 design and display

Hottest leaks:

CONFIRMED: iPhone X style screen notch and headphone jack

Glass rear with dual cameras and fingerprint scanner

Bigger, 6.28-inch screen

It's official, the OnePlus 6 will have an iPhone X-style notch in its display, although it will be smaller than the one found on Apple's flagship smartphone.

The Chinese firm has also confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will feature the biggest screen it's ever put on a phone while not increasing the handset's overall size, resulting in a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

OnePlus has officially revealed this shot of the OnePlus 6 (credit: The Verge)

With the OnePlus 5T already boasting a 6.01-inch display, rumors that the OnePlus 6 screen will measure 6.28 inches are now even more believable.

Finally, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei also confirmed that the firm's next device will retain a headphone jack - which will be music to many people's ears. That said, OnePlus is also entering into the wireless headphone business, according to a Bluetooth database leak that seemingly confirms OnePlus Bullet Wireless headphones.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has also been doing some leaking of his own, confirming that the firm will roll out an update to the OnePlus 6 after its launch which will allow users to 'hide' the screen notch.

This news chimes with a leaked image from Evan Blass which shows the OnePlus 6 touting a similar style to the OnePlus 5T, it looks to have a textured back and a realigned camera module.

The OnePlus 6 headphone jack for all to see (credit: Evan Blass)

Our first potential look at the OnePlus 6 came courtesy of ITHome, who published a couple of snaps claiming to show the new handset in the flesh.

If genuine, the new OnePlus 6 could adopt a glass rear - something that's been missing from the firm's previous handsets. It wouldn't be the first time it's used glass on the rear of a device though, as the short-lived OnePlus X featured this finish.

While things didn't go all that well for the OnePlus X, the glass-metal body is on trend in 2018 and would see the OnePlus 6 follow in the footsteps of the iPhone 8, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Sony Xperia XZ2.

This could be our first look at the OnePlus 6. (credit: ITHome)

The leak also shows a vertically stacked rear dual-camera setup in the middle of the phone, with a fingerprint scanner below it.

Another image leak claiming to show the OnePlus 6 adds further weight to the previous images, with a similar looking handset.

There's a notch and the right chipset here (credit: TechTastic) (Image: © Techtastic)

We've also seen a leaked specs sheet, listing a 6.28-inch 2280 x 1080 display, with the phone said to be 7.5mm thick and 175g.

Leaked screenshots also reveal a potentially widescreen 19:9 aspect ratio and also hint at the presence of a notch, as the icons at the top are all to one side or the other.

OnePlus 6 camera and battery

Hottest leaks:

A 20MP and 16MP dual-lens rear camera

A 20MP front-facing camera

A 3,450mAh battery

A leaked specs list reveals that the OnePlus 6 might have a dual-lens f/1.7 camera on the back, with 20MP and 16MP sensors - the same as the OnePlus 5T.

However, the front-facing camera is listed as being a 20MP f/2.0 one, up from 16MP on the OnePlus 5T.

The same leak lists a 3,450mAh battery, which would be a slight increase on the 3,300mAh juice pack in the OnePlus 5T. It's worth noting that most of these specs match the Oppo R15, which makes sense, since OnePlus flagships are often similar to Oppo ones, as the two companies are linked.

It currently looks unlikely that the OnePlus 6 will support wireless charging. The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 5T doesn't due to the tech not being a match for wired Dash Charge, and we doubt it will have advanced enough for OnePlus to reverse its decision for the OnePlus 6.

The latest development in the ongoing flood of teases comes from OnePlus itself, which has published an animation on its Twitter account mentioning that you'll be able to focus the cameras with the alert slider.

Slide to focus with the Alert Slider. #OnePlus6

OnePlus 6 power and storage

Hottest leaks:

CONFIRMED: Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage

Could be a variant with less RAM and storage as well

There's no more guesswork required here. The OnePlus 6 will pack in a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, as confirmed by the CEO.

However, we expect a cheaper option to be available, likely with less RAM and storage, with a rumor pointing to a 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage configuration, and Android 8.1 on board.

This was then followed by a report from GizmoChina which claimed OnePlus would use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 chipset to power the phone, and this was backed up by leaked screenshots supposedly revealing OnePlus 6 benchmark results.

So far, so believable.

These screenshots could have been taken on a OnePlus 6. (credit: Android Central)

However, more recently a fresh image slip claims the OnePlus will have a 6.2-inch display, Snapdragon 845 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, dual rear cameras of 16MP + 20MP and Dash Charge capabilities.

We've also seen another leak pointing to a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, along with Android 8.1 - which makes use confident we'll see at least two variants of the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus has also been teasing the power capabilities of its upcoming flagship, with a Twitter post video saying "the speed you need".

More OnePlus 6 leaks and news

We've heard the possibility that the OnePlus 6 will have a fingerprint scanner built into the screen, but we wouldn't count on its accuracy, since it's a feature we're yet to see on a mainstream handset.

From the numerous leaks we've seen so far, it looks like the OnePlus 6 will have a rear mounted fingerprint scanner - although it may be smaller than the circular offering on the 5T.

Elsewhere we've heard that the phone might have a more advanced facial recognition system than the OnePlus 5T, possibly one that could rival Face ID on the iPhone X.

OnePlus has also teased gesture controls on the handset, posting a teasing clip on its Twitter feed.

Previous OnePlus smartphones have featured lock screen features, allowing you to quickly launch things such as the camera app or torch. The teaser could point towards some additional gestures being added on the OnePlus 6.

Speed up your experience with gestures. #OnePlus6