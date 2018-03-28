OnePlus 6 notch and headphone jack confirmed

We've now heard directly from OnePlus that the OnePlus 6 will launch with a bezel-less display and a notch at the top - all of which has been confirmed in the first official image of the phone.

Revealed to The Verge, OnePlus shared its reasoning for including a notch on the display as well as the image you can see above. That's a render showing what the top of the final phone will look like when it launches later this year.

Many Android devices launched at MWC were criticized for following the iPhone X design (even though it wasn't the first phone to have a notch) and Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, wanted to make clear he believes the OnePlus notch is different.

Pei told The Verge, "How big a notch is always depends on your choices as a company. What you are essentially doing is moving the entire notification bar up, giving users more content on their screen.”

Yet another notch

He also confirmed the notch will be bigger than the one on the Essential Phone but smaller than on the iPhone X. The exact measurements for the notch are 19.616mm x 7.687mm.

Pei confirmed the screen will be the biggest on any OnePlus phone to date but the body won't be bigger than the OnePlus 5T. It has a 90% screen to body ratio, which is quite impressive compared to other Android handsets.

The interview with Pei also confirmed the OnePlus 6 will have a 3.5mm headphone jack, which will be a major relief for Android fans who want to be able to use a wired headset with their new phone.

Back on the notch design, OnePlus has tasked its team to test the top thousand Play Store apps to work out which ones will play well with the new design and which need a new compatibility mode to work well.

When video is playing on the phone you won't see the notch, plus the clock will now sit on the left side of the screen to allow more room for icons.

We don't currently know when the OnePlus 6 will launch. You can't buy the OnePlus 5T in the US anymore and considering this news from the company we can anticipate some more news from OnePlus in the coming weeks.

We originally didn't expect to hear anything about the phone until at least May or June this year, so it may be we don't get to see the full handset for a few more months.