OnePlus 6 leak reveals it could be a lot more expensive

The latest OnePlus 6 leak appears to reveal a range of specs and something you may not be too happy about - a much higher price than previous OnePlus handsets.

According to the details posted on Weibo, and spotted by CNMO, the OnePlus 6 may come with a price tag of $749 (around £530, AU$970).

That's considerably more than the $499 (£449, AU$599) OnePlus 5T, and would pit it more closely against flagship phones from the likes of Sony, HTC and LG.

It's not just the price that has been teased in this latest leak, with a few key specs also touted for the OnePlus 6.

High-end specs at a higher price

The specs and pricing come from a photo of a computer screen, which appears to show the OnePlus 6 coming with a 6.2-inch display, Snapdragon 845 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, dual rear cameras of 16MP + 20MP and Dash Charge capabilities.

All of these are plausible, and chime with previous OnePlus 6 rumors we've seen.

We won't know for sure though until the phone officially arrives, and we'd predict a OnePlus 6 release date of June, as it follows the firm's previous launch cycles.

