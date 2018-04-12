Latest OnePlus 6 teaser reveals some key design changes

As we approach the imminent launch of the phone, the Chinese firm seems to have decided not to settle. OnePlus today shared another teaser of the upcoming OnePlus 6 smartphone via Twitter.

The latest teaser shared by OnePlus shows the upcoming flagship placed under the OnePlus 5T. The picture of the phone is captioned, “More immersion in a refined form factor. Are you ready for the #OnePlus6?”

More immersion in a refined form factor. Are you ready for the #OnePlus6? pic.twitter.com/2HR2YE5Jb6April 11, 2018

The teaser image suggests that the OnePlus 6 could be a slimmer device. Also, from the image, we can make out that OnePlus will replace the alert slider switch with a SIM tray on the left-hand side of the phone. Meaning the slider could find a new place for itself or it might be ditched entirely.

Other details reveal that the back will have a separate panel, meaning it won’t be a single panel wrapped around the sides as seen on the OnePlus 5T. Which, also means that the company could use a new material on the back of the phone.

Lastly, the OnePlus 6 won’t have the iPhone like antennae bands on the top and bottom. From what we can see, it will have three tiny bands on the sides— one at the top, the second one in between SIM tray and volume key, and the third one at the bottom.

Well, that’s all that can be translated from the teaser image. But there’s a lot more that has been confirmed by the company, topped by the leaks and rumours.

If you’re keen to have more information about the phone, you can head over to TechRadar's hub and read everything that we know about the OnePlus 6