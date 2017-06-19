OnePlus 5 could have a worryingly small battery

One of the few aspects of the OnePlus 5 that there’s no real agreement on is the size of the battery, with numerous different rumors claiming everything from a 3,300mAh juice pack to a 4,000mAh one, and now we’ve got another one to add to the mix, and it points to one of the smallest sizes yet.

An image shared by MyDrivers seems to show part of a description of the battery, possibly taken from the manual or promotional material, and it says there’s just a 3,300mAh one.

That would actually be smaller than the 3,400mAh juice pack in the OnePlus 3T, and while most battery rumors have only emerged once, this would now be the second time we’ve heard this one, suggesting it might well be true.

Given that the overall size of the handset is possibly going to be smaller it would make sense for the battery to be slimmed down as well.

Credit: MyDrivers

Small but fast

But it’s not all bad news, as the same image talks about fast charging, presumably referring to a return of the company’s Dash Charge tech.

Although some of the text is cut off, it looks as though it says “a day’s power in half an hour”, suggesting that even if you do have to plug the OnePlus 5 in more often than you’d like, you shouldn’t have to leave it plugged in for long.

Of course, as with any rumor we’d take this with a pinch of salt, especially as it really just amounts to a paragraph of text which could easily be faked. With the OnePlus 5 set to launch tomorrow we’ll know the truth very soon.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 probably isn't far off either

Via PocketNow