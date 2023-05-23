Nvidia is finally fixing this annoying Cyberpunk 2077 PC issue

Back in March 23, a new update allowed Cyberpunk 2077 to take full advantage of Nvidia’s DLSS 3 through an enhancement to the feature called Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode. Unfortunately, an issue with AMD’s Ryzen 7000-series CPUs created complications with the tool.

This issue is a strange bug that causes stuttering when DLSS Frame Generation is turned on with a PC that was equipped with a Ryzen 7000-series CPU. PCGamesN highlighted this issue in its review of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and received an official investigation and statement in return. Nvidia investigated and confirmed that there’s an incompatibility with DLSS and Ryzen 7000 series processors in Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. The website was soon given .dll files that resolved the issue.

According to an Nvidia representative: “The latest StreamLine 1.5.6 SL .dll files will be included in an upcoming patch of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, fixes stuttering on Ryzen 7000 CPUs.” So thankfully Nvidia will be fixing this problem for gamers in general and soon, though we still don’t have a date on when exactly this fix will be released.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game worth investing in

Cyberpunk 2077 has had its fair share of problems since its incredibly rocky development and launch . Since then updates have seen the rich and deep world expanded even further, while the studio continued to battle bugs and game-breaking glitches. There’s even DLC releasing soon, Phantom Liberty , which will give us even more of a glimpse into the messy yet magnetic world of Cyberpunk.

Within this world are surprisingly well-thought-out moral choices and conflicts , pitting deep anti-authoritarian and anti-capitalist ideals against the more cynical approach of fattening your wallet at any cost. Despite the lack of polish of this game, it’s worth exploring for its great sense of worldbuilding, characters, and gameplay that still manages to be fun despite the bugs.