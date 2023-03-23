Cyberpunk 2077, Diablo IV, Forza Horizon 5 will look even more gorgeous with this new update

Nvidia has released a massive update on its Game Ready Driver, which will give plenty of the top PC titles a noticeable boost in performance and graphics over the next few weeks.

The first is Diablo IV ’s open beta, which releases on March 24 and will give the title access to DLSS 2 support. Upon launch on June 6, the full version will be getting DLSS 3 support for gamers with RTX 4000-series graphics cards.

Then, on March 28, Forza Horizon 5 will be getting a DLSS 3 performance update as well. According to Nvidia, once that drops gamers will be able to hit 120 FPS at 4K resolution with every setting maxed out.

Cyberpunk 2077 will also be getting a new feature on April 11 called Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode, which is essentially support for path-tracing or full ray-tracing. According to the official blog post (opens in new tab), this process “accurately simulates light throughout an entire scene” which means that “practically all light sources cast physically correct soft shadows.”

Explained even further, any natural colored lighting will bounce multiple times throughout the game world, which in turn creates more realistic indirect lighting and occlusion. And considering how impressive the Cyberpunk 2077 world already looks with regular DLSS 3 , a boost in that could mean one of the most visually stunning gaming worlds.

Other titles set to receive super-resolution upgrades from Game Ready Driver include Deceive Inc., Smalland: Survive the Wilds, and The Last of US Part I . Resident Evil 4 will receive a day one optimization as well and four other titles — Kerbal Space Program 2, Last Epoch, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty — will be given optimal settings.

PC gaming is finally evolving

DLSS is an incredible technological advancement that brings out the best in many PC games, showcasing what the best graphics cards can really do. And it feels like this gen in particular has found its footing with DLSS 3.

One of the best examples, in my opinion, of how downright incredible a game can look and play with it is Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. An absolute technical marvel, it’s a PC port that takes every advantage of PC hardware to become a superior port in every way possible.

And now with the RTX 4000-series graphics cards out, titles can be pushed even further. Achieving 4K resolution while having ray-tracing capabilities and settings maxed out, while the FPS still chugs along at over 100 on average, is not only obtainable but already happening right now. And on gaming laptops no less!

It’ll be exciting to see how much further PC game performance can be pushed if we’re already seeing such excellent results even now.