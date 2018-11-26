Now is a great time to get iPhone 8 deals, both on SIM-free and contract

If you've had a burning desire to get an iPhone 8 recently, now is probably the perfect time for you. As we come to the end of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, a great collection of deals has built up both SIM-free and contracts for those looking for a great iPhone 8 deals.

We here at TechRadar have tracked down the two best prices, both for contract and SIM-free. If you were hoping to get the handset on its own, then you're in luck as John Lewis is currently offering it for £549, £50 cheaper than any other major retailer right now.

If you had your mind set on a contract then don't worry, we have a deal for you, too. For £36 a month and absolutely nothing upfront, you can get an iPhone 8 with a massive 100GB of data. This Black Friday seemed to be the year of 100GB contracts and we are all for it - you will struggle to run out of data with this contract and for a pretty cheap overall price.

These brilliant iPhone 8 deals in full:

iPhone 8 from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 100GB data | £36pm + £40 cashback

Since the release of the iPhone 8 we've had the iPhone X, XS, XR and the XS Max meaning the iPhone 8 is no longer the newest Apple device you can get, but that by no means makes it a bad device. In fact, the iPhone 8 is the perfect device for people that want a strong iPhone without the crazy prices of the newest devices. Total cost over 24 months is £824

