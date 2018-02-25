Nokia 8 Sirocco headlines quartet of new Android smartphones

HMD Global, the firm behind the new wave of Android-powered Nokia smartphones, has launched four new handsets at MWC 2018.

There's the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco, big-screen Nokia 7 Plus, mid-range new Nokia 6 (2018) and the budget Nokia 1, as the firm looks to strengthen its smartphone offering in 2018.

All four phones are part of Google's Android One program, guaranteeing them the next two OS updates and three years of security updates.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

The Nokia 8 Sirocco is HMD's new flagship phone, with a new design and strong feature set ensuring it sits firmly in the flagship tier of handsets.

It has a 5.5-inch curved OLED QHD display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, dual rear cameras (12MP + 13MP), 5MP front snapper, stock Android 8 Oreo and a 3,260mAh battery.

It'll set you back €749 (around £660, $900, AU$1,170) when it's available in April.

Read our hands-on: Nokia 8 Sirocco review

Nokia 7 Plus

If you want a big-screen smartphone that doesn't break the bank, the Nokia 7 Plus could be the phone for you.

It has a 6-inch Full HD+ 18:9 display, Snapdragon 660 chipset, 4GB of RAM, dual rear cameras (12MP + 13MP), 64GB of storage, microSD slot and a sizable 3,800mAh battery.

The Nokia 7 Plus is priced at €399 (around £350, $490, AU$630) and will be available from April.

Read our hands-on: Nokia 7 Plus review

New Nokia 6 (2018)

The second-generation Nokia 6 handset builds on the solid mid-range offering of its predecessor, and offers up a 5.5-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 630 chipset and 16MP rear camera.

You also get an 8MP front camera, 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of storage, Android 8 Oreo and a 3,000mAh battery.

The new Nokia 6 will cost €279 (£250, $340, AU$440) when it goes on sale in April.

Read our hands-on: Nokia 6 (2018) review

Nokia 1

The Nokia 1 is a little different to the three other new Nokias here, and it's not just its sub-$100 price tag.

It runs the 'Go Edition' of Android, which sees the software specially tailored to run on handsets with less power than traditional smartphones.

That's good news for the Nokia 1 as it packs a MediaTek MT6737M chipset and 1GB of RAM alongside its 4.5-inch FWVGA IPS display, 8GB of storage, 5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera and 2,150mAh removable battery.

When it comes to price the Nokia 1 is just $85 (around £60, AU$110) and its release date is set for April 2018.

Read our hands-on: Nokia 1 review

