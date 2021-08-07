New Zealand vs Australia live stream: how to watch Bledisloe Cup rugby 2021 from anywhere

Nearly 20 years on from their last triumph, can the Wallabies finally wrestle the Bledisloe Cup from the All Blacks' mighty grip? None of the current Aussie crop have ever laid hands on the trophy, and they're going to have to make history to even stand a chance, with the first two fixtures set to be played at Eden Park, where Australia haven't tasted victory for 35 years. So read on as our guide explains how to watch a New Zealand vs Australia live stream for the Bledisloe Cup game 1 from anywhere in the world.

New Zealand warmed up with thumping wins over Tonga (102-0) and Fiji (57-23, 60-13) last month, the true usefulness of which is yet to be determined. While Australia enjoyed a much more competitive series against Six Nations runners-up France (23-21, 26-28, 33-30).

That contrast in preparation methods could prove an important factor, especially as the All Blacks sometimes have a tendency to come out of the blocks slowly, as was the case last year.

And a fast start from Dave Rennie's men would really put the cat among the pigeons.

This promises to be another cracking series between two of rugby's fiercest rivals, so follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a New Zealand vs Australia live stream of the Bledisloe Cup wherever you are right now.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Australia from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

How to watch New Zealand vs Wallabies in Australia

New Zealand vs Wallabies game 1 kicks off at 5.05pm AEST on Saturday evening, and you can tune in on Stan Sports, with coverage starting at 4.30pm. The streaming service is showing the entire Bledisloe Cup series, and a Stan subscription currently starts at AUS$10 a month, with the Stan Sports add-on costing a further AUS$10 a month. However, there's currently a FREE 7-day trial of the add-on up for grabs.

Watch All Blacks vs Australia live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the All Blacks vs Australia in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7.05pm NZST on Saturday evening. Coverage starts at 6.30pm. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the Bledisloe Cup game 1 via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia: live stream in the US

Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show the Bledisloe Cup game 1 in the US. You'll need to be up late though, with New Zealand vs Australia set to kick-off at 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT on Friday night/Saturday morning. A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Can you watch New Zealand vs Australia live in the UK?

Somewhat bafflingly, it doesn't look like there's an official broadcaster for New Zealand vs Australia in the UK. If the TV situation changes we'll be sure to let you know, but in the meantime your best bet is to use a VPN to try to tap into coverage from a different country. Prepare for a slightly early start though, with the game set to get underway at 8.05am BST on Saturday morning. And bear in mind that most paid streaming services require a credit card based in the same country.

Can you watch New Zealand vs Australia live in Canada?