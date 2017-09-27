New Humax Freeview Play box lets you record four channels and watch another

Set-top box manufacturer Humax is really throwing its weight behind the Freeview Play TV platform, announcing a new high-end telly box in the shape of the FVP-5000T.

With three digital tuners built in, it'll - somewhat confusingly - let you record four channels at once while watching another. This should give you plenty of opportunity to fill up the 500GB, 1TB and 2TB hard drives the company is popping inside the box, depending on how much money you're willing to spend on it. That's the equivalent of 250, 500 or 1000 hours of programming respectively.

The Humax FVP-5000T is also fully-loaded with streaming and catch up services, including Netflix (which has a dedicated button on the box's remote), BBC iPlayer, YouTube and optional pay TV services. However, there's no mention of Amazon Prime Video, and this is a strictly Full HD, rather than 4K, box.

Apps, guides and intelligent search

With plenty of programming options to choose from, the box handily offers an "Intelligent Smart Search" feature which scans your hard drive for relevant content across all sources, be it a catch-up service, live TV or a recording. An eight-day programming guide is also offered.

If you've an iOS or Android phone handy, you can also hook the box up to the Humax App, which lets you remotely schedule recordings if you're away from home. Two USB ports are onboard too, letting you play back video files or look at photos stored on a stick, too.

Prices for the Humax FVP-5000T start at £229 for the 500GB model, rising to £259 for the 1TB model and £299 for the 2TB box. It'll launch in the second week of October.