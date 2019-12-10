New Gmail feature eliminates long, annoying email chains: here's how to try it

Gmail has a new feature that allows you to send emails as attachments in an attempt to tackle the problem of colossal email chains that take up acres of screen real estate.

Emails are attached in EML format, and open in a new tab when selected, so you can keep all previous messages in the chain separate, but give the recipient the option of opening them up if they want to.

"We’ve heard from you that there are situations where attaching emails makes more sense than forwarding separate emails, like wanting to forward multiple messages related to a single topic," Google explained.

"With this new functionality, you can do exactly that. Sending emails as attachments allows you to write a summary email message to your recipients, and attach the set of supporting emails that recipients can directly open in their mail client."

You've got mails

The feature is rolling out now for G Suite users (Google estimates it will take two weeks for everyone to get the update), and we expect it will arrive for free Gmail account holders soon after.

When it arrives, you can give it a shot by writing a new email, then checking the boxes beside a handful of messages in your inbox and dragging them straight onto the draft window. They will be converted to EML format and attached automatically.

If you struggle to manage your messages, it's also worth checking out our guide to the best free email clients. These are particularly handy if you have multiple email accounts with different providers, and also make it easy to keep an offline backup of all your messages so you can easily access them if you find yourself without an internet connection.