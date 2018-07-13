Moto E5 Play is coming to the UK

While it started out as a US exclusive, the Moto E5 Play is now launching in the UK, with the phone going on sale from July 14 for £89 SIM-free or starting at £69 on pay as you go.

It’s a very cheap phone then, and in the UK you’ll be able to choose from black or gold colours.

It’s not quite identical to the version that launched in the US though, as the UK model runs Android Oreo Go Edition, rather than full fat Oreo.

Android Oreo Go Edition is built with low-end phones in mind and comes with lighter versions of some key apps, as well as fewer apps overall pre-installed, so you have more space available and apps that run better, while a built-in data saver will help you keep your data use under control.

Basic but good

Specs-wise you get a 5.3-inch 18:9 screen, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing one (with its own LED flash) and a rear fingerprint scanner. Assuming the rest of the specs are the same as the US model it will also have a 2,800mAh battery, a quad-core chipset, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

So it’s decidedly basic, but still quite a lot of phone for the money and it holds up quite well, as our 4-star review of the US model attests.