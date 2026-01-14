Docusign will summarize your contracts before you sign to make sure you understand them

Businesses can also use AI to speed up preparation and reduce the chances of errors

Docusign's AI is also available directly within ChatGPT via MCP

Docusign has jumped on the AI bandwagon with a useful tool to help contract signers understand the terms of what they're agreeing to in plain English.

Generative AI translates complex terminology into plain English summaries, and users can also interact with the documents in Q&A style to explore the finer details.

Besides improving clarity, the esign software firm says its new AI assistant can improve consumer confidence: "Complex agreements are now easier to understand, and people can sign faster, with confidence."

Docusign uses AI to summarize contracts

The company's AI-fueled eSignature features, powered by its Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform, tackle two key areas. The first, outlined above, responds to "dense legal language that slows signers down."

DocuSign says today, around three in five consumers admit to signing contracts they didn't fully understand. Three in four said they would feel more confident if they were provided with AI-generated summaries.

But there's also a business-focused upgrade to deal with the "manual, error-prone work of document preparation." For this, Docusign's AI can automatically identify agreement types, verify recipients, and place signature and data fields with one click, all in a bid to reduce preparation time and reduce the likelihood of errors.

Docusign's own AI engine (Iris) is said to offer better accuracy, automation, and enterprise-grade security than general-purpose LLMs.

"AI is transforming the way people work, but agreements demand an extra level of clarity and trust," Docusign Product Management GVP Mangesh Bhandarkar explained. "This directly drives faster completion rates and a more trustworthy process."

More broadly, the IAM platform is also available to ChatGPT users through the MCP so that users can create and analyze contracts within he popular AI chatbot interface.

