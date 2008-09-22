Apple sheepishly recalls iPhone powerpacks

Apple has been forced to recall chargers supplied with the iPhone 3G following reports they have been snapping off in the sockets.

Although there have been no reported cases of injury so far, Apple released the following statement on its website:

"Apple has determined that under certain conditions the new ultracompact Apple USB power adapter's metal prongs can break off and remain in a power outlet, creating a risk of electric shock. We have received reports of detached blades involving a very small percentage of the adapters sold, but no injuries have been reported.

"The ultracompact USB power adapters were supplied with every iPhone 3G sold in the following countries, and may also have been purchased separately as an accessory:

US

Japan

Canada

Mexico

Several Latin American countries

"Apple USB power adapters supplied with original iPhones or supplied with iPhone 3G units sold in other countries are not affected."

Apple – against electrocution

Consumers living in these affected countries can either order a new powerpack or take it into a shop for a free exchange. Aren't the Apple-y lot nice to all their customers? Possible electrocution? No worries, we'll replace it!

However, you'll have to wait until 10 October to get your replacement, so keep away from those power packs if you have one!

Oh, and Apple's marketing bods couldn't resist getting in on the act too: "Today Apple announced the Apple Ultracompact USB Power Adapter Exchange program."

We're surprised Apple didn't have a press event with Steve Jobs being webcast all over the world to announce it.