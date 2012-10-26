Surface RT deliveries delayed in the UK, Microsoft offers £50 voucher

Microsoft has offered Surface RT pre-order customers in the UK a £50 Windows Store voucher after failing to deliver the tablet on launch day.

Disgruntled early adopters are reporting a distinct lack of Windows 8 tablets landing on doorsteps, despite Microsoft recently assuring buyers that the slates would arrive as advertised.

Just last weekend the company contacted pre-order customers to explain that an earlier correspondence claiming deliveries would be delayed until Nov. 2 had seen "sent in error."

It seems that's not the case and it seems Microsoft is now shooting for a delivery on Oct. 30 at the latest.

Confusion and inconvenience

The latest email received by customers reads: "As stated at the time of order, we expect customers in the UK to receive their Surface devices between Oct. 26 and Oct. 30.

"We apologise for any confusion caused by subsequent emails stating an earlier or later arrival date.

"To make up for any inconvenience we're offering a single use coupon for £50 off your next purchase at the Microsoft online store."

While that's a nice gesture on Microsoft's part, surely a better idea would have been to offer Surface-less customers £50 in credit to purchase apps for their new tablet? When it eventually arrives, that is.

Reports also suggest that Microsoft has extended the offer to customers in Canada, where deliveries have also been delayed.

