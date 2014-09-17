Nvidia opens pre-orders for its LTE Shield gaming tablet

Nvidia's given its gaming-focused Shield tablet a connectivity boost in the form of 4G LTE, as well as bumping the storage capability.

And you'll have it in time for Christmas.

The graphics company has put the 32GB 4G version of its 7-inch tablet up for pre-order today at the not-unreasonable price of £299.99. It'll land in your sweaty gaming hands on September 30.

Unfortunately, that price doesn't include the Shield Wireless Controller, which will set you back a further £50.

Living the stream

The original Shield slate dropped back in July, complete with Nvidia's 192-core Tegra K1 processor and the ability to stream PC games directly from the desktop.

Like its predecessor, the 4G model carries the same home-grown processor, backed by 2GB of RAM, and will also let you use the integrated Twitch support to broadcast your virtual exploits online.

You'll need to hook yourself up to a data tariff to take advantage of the new connectivity. But since Nvidia's LTE Shield ships unlocked, you've got your choice of carrier.