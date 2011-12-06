Asus Eee Pad Transformer Prime origami cover outed

Drawing on the ancient art mastered by its Japanese neighbours, Asus has made a protective cover that looks similar to Apple's Smart Cover for iPad, only with all the style of an origami masterpiece.

Like the Smart Cover, Asus' new cover attaches to the side of the tablet, but instead of magnets it uses two tabs that click into the same slots that the keyboard dock uses.

Using its cunning fold lines to contort into a pleasing shape, the cover props up the tablet at a low angle suited to typing and, as the Smart Cover does for the iPad, the origami-style cover will also jack the Transformer Prime up at a steeper angle suited to movie watching.

Prime time

Just the thing for protecting your Prime from getting all scratched up in your bag when separated from the keyboard dock, it's likely to go down well with proud Prime owners in the new year.

The Asus Eee Pad Transformer Prime TF201 UK release date is January and it is bundled with a keyboard dock for £499.

You can see what we thought of it in our Hands on: Transformer Prime review, and we'll be posting our in-depth review very soon.

In the meantime, we expect iPad users will be trying to put a put more kinks in their Smart Covers to keep up with Asus' new sleeve design.

You can check out the Eee Pad Transformer Prime's origami sleeve for yourself in the video below:

Via Engadget