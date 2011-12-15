Amazon selling over a million Kindles a week

Amazon has revealed that the Kindle family of devices are selling at over one million each week in the run up to Christmas.

The sales figures include the new Kindle Fire tablet which the company says has been the best-selling item across the entire site since it became available for pre-order 11 weeks ago.

"Kindle Fire is the most successful product we've ever launched," said Kindle VP Dave Limp.

"it's the bestselling product across all of Amazon for 11 straight weeks, we've already sold millions of units, and we're building millions more to meet the high demand."

The $199 tablet, only available in the US, may have been selling the lion's share, but the $79 Kindle reader, $99 Kindle Touch and $149 Kindle 3G have also been selling well ahead of Christmas.

Unusual move

The online retailer is usually coy about revealing sales figures, but it seems this was just too good of an opportunity to boast about its own-branded range of readers and tablets.

Despite the sales surge, the last couple of weeks haven't been too kind on the Kindle Fire, with a number of complaints about Wi-Fi reliability, sluggish navigation and the lack of privacy the device offers.

A software update to clear-up these perceived ills is set to launch within the next two weeks.

Via: Engadget