Samsung's pleather-bound Chromebook 2 gets an Intel upgrade

A new version of the Samsung Chromebook 2 with Intel's Celeron processor is now available for pre-order on Samsung.com and will be widely available the week of October 20, the device maker has announced.

The 11-inch Chromebook 2 (model XE500C12) with Intel's chip inside will retail for $249.99 (about £155, AU$285).

Intel's Celeron is not exactly its most impressive processor, and it's a bit of a shame Samsung isn't beefing up this Chromebook with the Intel Core i3 upgrade like some others are getting.

And although the original, Exynos-powered Chromebook 2 launched in a 13-inch size, Samsung's representatives confirmed with TechRadar that only the 11-inch book is getting the Intel upgrade.

But still

The Chromebook 2 is a predictable budget-friendly, web-powered Chromebook laptop, with one very distinctive feature: a faux-leather casing cover, similar to the Galaxy Note 3's, that lends it a unique look.

Add a 2.58GHz Intel Celeron chip to the Chromebook 2's 11.6-inch 1366x768 display, 2GB of memory, and 16GB storage, and the laptop still doesn't have much to write home about in the specs department.

But it's not bad either, and the Samsung Chromebook 2's reported nine hours of battery life make its as portable and versatile as you expect from this class of laptop.