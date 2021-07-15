Mint Mobile vs Verizon: which carrier is best, and which is right for you?

Mint Mobile vs Verizon is a real battle of the giants. On one side, we've got the plucky upstart carrier Mint Mobile - a newcomer that's quickly established itself with some of the best prepaid phone plans on the market. On the other, we've got Verizon, an established industry veteran with one of the most expansive 5G networks around.

As you'll see, both carriers have advantages, but they operate in very different ways indeed, and they appeal to very different types of user too. On this page, we'll compare each carrier's offerings in detail to help you decide which is right for you. To start, let's run down the main features and cost of each service, starting with a general overview of what you can expect from each.

Mint Mobile vs Verizon: at a glance

Mint Mobile: prepaid plans from $15 per month

Mint Mobile's been making strides recently towards becoming the nation's top prepaid carrier - and it's easy to see why. Super-low monthly rates, generous data allowances, 5G speeds and, of course, no contracts mean it's a great alternative to any of the big carriers. Note, however, that to get the lowest prices on Mint Mobile you need to be buying multiple months of service upfront, which can mean a fair bit of cash leaving your account at once.

Verizon: unlimited data plans from $35 to $90 per month

Verizon offers a ton of industry-leading unlimited 5G data plans that are great if you're looking for a plan that'll keep up with your streaming habits, and you have a little more cash to spend. Starting at $70 per month for a single-line user, Verizon plans are best value when bought with multiple lines on a single plan. Do that, and you can get your line cost down to just $35 per month on the basic Start Unlimited plan. Verizon does also have a selection of prepaid plans, but they don't tend to offer the kind of perks that you get with the unlimited plans.

Features comparison Mint Mobile Verizon Contract length No contract (3 to 12 month plans) 24-month contracts 5G data Up until 35GB (128Kb/s after) Yes (4G on Start Unlimited) Video streaming 480p 4K UHD (480p on Start Unlimited) Streaming perks No Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ International calling 60 countries 200+ countries Mobile hotspot 5GB cap on unlimited plan None on Start Unlimited, 15GB+ on other plans Deprioritization Yes After 50GB usage Family plans No Yes

As you can see from our quick Mint Mobile vs Verizon features comparison above, Mint generally offers a much more stripped-down plan, but at a lower baseline cost. Verizon, meanwhile, offers excellent streaming perks and resolutions, but at a price - and you'll need to sign up for a lengthy contract too.

The case for Mint Mobile

First thing's first, Mint Mobile is a prepaid carrier and therefore tends to offer plans that are a lot cheaper than the big carriers such as Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. Generally speaking, with Mint Mobile you'll pay a lot less on average each month, you won't be tied to a long contract, and you'll have the freedom to change your plan more frequently.

Mint Mobile facts Plan pricing

$15 to $30 per month (average)



Plan types

Prepaid



Network

T-Mobile

As a rule of thumb, Mint Mobile's $30 per month unlimited data plan costs about half of what you'd pay on average for an unlimited data plan at Verizon. However, as a prepaid plan, you'll be subject to what's called 'deprioritization' with Mint Mobile - the carrier might slow down your internet data speeds if local traffic is particularly heavy.

Mint's unlimited data plan also features a soft 5G data cap of 35GB. If you exceed it, your data speeds will be reduced to a measly 128KB/s. Subsequently, it's not quite a truly unlimited data plan, although most carriers feature a similar soft-cap on data usage too.

The case for Verizon

On the whole, the biggest selling point of any major carrier (Verizon included) is that you get direct access to the network from the company that actually runs it. Put simply, you'll get prioritized access to the network as a preferred customer, meaning you won't be subject to any slow-downs on your data if the local area is busy. That said, Verizon does deprioritize customers who use over 50GB of data per month, though not to the same extent as prepaid users.

Verizon facts Plan pricing

$35 to $85 per month (average)



Plan types

Post-paid, prepaid



Network

Verizon

Verizon plans tend to be pretty pricey if you opt for one of the flagship unlimited data plans, but you do tend to receive other perks to sweeten the deal. Things like free streaming service subscriptions (Disney+, Hulu) and cloud storage options are common perks being offered on most of Verizon's plans currently.

You'll also get up to 4K HD video streaming, depending on which plan you choose, which means Verizon's a great option if you're looking to stream content in the highest possible quality while on the go.

And lastly, as a larger carrier, Verizon also offers really great deals on handsets for anyone signing up for a new line on an unlimited data plan. For example, the best Verizon deals can score you things like free iPhones, the latest Samsung Galaxy devices, plus cash bonuses for switching - which can really offset the cost of Verizon's expensive unlimited data plans. With Mint, you either have to bring over an unlocked device, or buy one outright at the Mint Mobile phones page.

(Image credit: Verizon)

Coverage, coverage, coverage

It's worth noting that both Verizon and Mint Mobile run on completely separate networks. This means your data speeds and call reception will vary depending on how well your local area is covered with either carrier.

As you've probably already guessed, Verizon runs its own network, whereas Mint Mobile utilizes T-Mobile's greater network as a subcarrier. Both Verizon and T-Mobile have excellent nationwide coverage on paper, although you'd be wise to check into each network's site (Verizon, T-Mobile) and enter your zip code to see how well you're covered. It's also worth asking around in your local area to see how existing customers are faring with their carriers.

If you don't get tip-top coverage in your area, it's probably worth excluding that particular carrier from your choices - it is, after all, no use paying for all that 5G data if you can't use it due to patchy reception.

Also, if you have an unlocked device, you may find that it's not compatible with either Verizon or Mint Mobile. You can check whether your existing device is compatible with Mint Mobile over at this page and at Verizon at this page.

Verdict

Comparing Mint Mobile and Verizon is like comparing apples and oranges: both are great options, but they each suit very different types of users. If you're looking to cut down your bills drastically, then you simply can't beat Mint Mobile for value. Mint's unlimited plan at just $30 per month is under half the monthly price of the basic Verizon Start Unlimited, and arguably offers a better service since the latter is only capped at 4G data speeds.

However, Verizon's plans are a better choice for anyone who wants a premium data plan that ticks all the boxes in regards to streaming and service. You'll have completely uncapped 5G data speeds up until 50GB of usage, 4K video streaming, and free streaming service perks thrown in for good measure. If that appeals to you, then Verizon is top option - just expect to pay quite a bit for it each month.

What other carriers should I check out?

If you like the sound (and lower price) of Mint Mobile, but need to use the Verizon network for coverage reasons, we recommend Twigby. The service has a roaming agreement on Verizon's network and offers basic prepaid plans for as little as $10 per month currently.

Another good alternative for Mint Mobile, especially if you're looking for family cell phone plan options, is Boost Mobile - a service that offers a three-line unlimited plan for just $30 per month, with access to a customer perks scheme too. For more excellent options, head over to our cheap cell phone plans article for more.