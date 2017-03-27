Micromax Dual 5 to break cover on March 29

Micromax has been relatively quiet in the mobile industry for quite some time now. But the company is now ready with an all new flagship, one with dual rear cameras. Known as the Dual 5, the smartphone will be launched officially on the 29th of March.

The company has merely teased the launch as of now, and hasn’t disclosed a lot of details regarding the handset. The smartphone will have a new function key on the left, which will apparently serve a special purpose. Micromax has mentioned that its feature will be disclosed during the event in a couple of days from now.

Initial hands-on impressions have revealed that the handset comes with a 5.5-inch display (resolution unknown), and a metal body which gives it a very premium look and feel. One would say that Micromax is slightly late to the dual-camera game, especially considering the amount of dual-camera phones we’ve seen in the market as of late. However, given the kind of market share that Micromax enjoys in India, there’s no doubt that the handset will manage to grab a lot of eyeballs when revealed.

The company claims that it is going to be most secure phone in India, suggesting that there will be some enhanced security features on board. Perhaps Micromax is looking to change its stance with regards to security at long last. Pricing will naturally be very crucial for the success of the device, and going by the market situation right now, we think Micromax will price it pretty competitively to match the rival offerings from the likes of Oppo, Vivo, Huawei, and Xiaomi.