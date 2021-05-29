Memorial Day TV deals can save you $600 on this impressive Sony X950H display

Before this weekend's Memorial Day TV deals, the 75-inch Sony X950H would have cost you a pretty penny at $2,599. However, massive 4K TV deals at both Amazon and Best Buy have dropped this premium display all the way down to $1,998 for the first time - that's a stunning $600 discount.

You're getting an incredibly crisp picture here, with the super-fast X1 Ultimate processor also putting in the work to offer even better color and clarity. Take that with full Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support, IMAX Enhanced, and a full-array LED backlight, and this weekend's Memorial Day TV sales are working even harder for you.

This is more than just a pretty display, though. You'll also find Sony’s Acoustic Multi Audio technology for extra audio immersion as well.

If, however, you're after TV deals at a slightly lower price tag, you'll find plenty more Memorial Day sales below.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap TV sales in your region.

Memorial Day TV deal

Sony X950H 75-inch 4K TV: $2,599.99 $1,998 at Amazon

Those on the hunt for a premium TV with plenty of screen space will be particularly excited to find this 75-inch Sony X950H model on sale for $1,998. That's an incredible $600 discount, and it's the first time we've seen this 2020 TV take such a price cut. That means you're getting the all-time lowest price on this high quality display. See deal at Best Buy

View Deal

More Memorial Day TV sales

TCL 32-inch HD LED Roku Smart TV: $199.99 $145 at Walmart

Walmart has this TCL 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $145, perfect if you've only got a small space to fill. You're getting smart capabilities with the Roku experience built in, so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

This 50-inch Toshiba is one of our favorite Memorial Day TV deals, marked down to just $349.99. The smart TV has the Fire experience built in for easy streaming and includes an Alexa-enabled voice remote.

View Deal

TCL 50-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Roku QLED TV: $599.99 $498 at Walmart

Walmart is currently offering this 50-inch QLED TCL display for just $498P. You're getting a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built-in for a great price here.

View Deal

Sony 65-inch X750H Series 4K Ultra HD smart TV: $749.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

There's a $50 saving on this excellent Sony X750H 4K TV in Best Buy's Memorial Day TV deals this weekend. Featuring one of Sony's latest 4K processors and their 4K X-Reality PRO technology for sharper picture upscaling, this a great way to get a high-tech TV into your living room for less.

View Deal

More Memorial Day sales

You'll find plenty more Memorial Day TV sales in our roundup of this weekend's best offers, though we're also taking a look at the latest Best Buy Memorial Day sales and Memorial Day laptop deals as well.