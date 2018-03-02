Meditation while you jog: Nike partners with Headspace for mindful run coaching

Ever find yourself not having enough time to exercise or meditate? What if you could combine both? Well, Nike and Headspace have teamed up to offer you just that, and all within the Nike Run Club app.

From today, you'll have access to the first three Headspace audio-guided mindful runs that coach you on how to clear your head while you're out jogging.

Nike Run Club comes with a variety of audio guides to give you instructions and advice from coaches and athletes on how to improve, but this is the first time those workouts have been focused on mindfulness.

Headspace is already one of the most popular mindfulness apps, so bringing its expertise in clearing your mind into Nike Run Club may be able to help you forget your anxieties and worries to further focus on your workout.

Extra head space

The aim here is to lose the distractions from your day-to-day life so you can better focus on your workouts.

"Mindfulness is the ultimate tool for any athlete at any level,” says Andy Puddicombe, Headspace co-founder.

“Easy to learn and simple to apply, it can help strengthen motivation, increase focus, improve resilience, enhance form, optimize recovery and, perhaps most important of all, get us out of our head and into the body for an enjoyable and fulfilling training session.”

The partnership between the two brands doesn't just benefit runners either - Headspace is adding workout tips into the Nike Training Club app so you can focus on your mindfulness when in the gym too.

If you work your way through these first three workouts and the tips in the training app, don't worry; you'll find more workout advice will be landing on both apps in the near future.

Via Engadget