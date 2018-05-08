Marshall Major III Bluetooth headphones offer 30 hours of rocking tunes per charge

If Spinal Tap's Nigel Tufnel were to buy a pair of Bluetooth headphones, he'd probably opt for a pair of Marshall cans. And, if he'd fallen on hard times after the royalties on Lick My Love Pump had bottomed out, he may even set his sights on the affordable new Marshall Major III Bluetooth over-ears.

Launching on May 8, they channel Marshall amplifiers' signature leather look (even if they're actually finished with a vinyl lookalike material), and come in at a relatively inexpensive $150 (£129).

So what's that price tag get you? Around 30 hours of continuous Bluetooth aptX audio playback, according to Marshall – a solid battery performance given the lightweight nature of both the design and the price tag.

Improved sound

The third edition of the Major headphones line, the Major III Bluetooth cans make use of "optimised and carefully tuned" 40mm drivers, which Marshall claims delivers a clearer sound without letting the bass end drop punch. In terms of design, they make use of a straight fit headband, strengthened hinges and reinforced rubber dampers.

If that price sounds a little steep for you, you can turn your bank balance up to 11 by getting a fully-wired version of the Major III headphones, which cost just $79 (£69).