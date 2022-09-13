Margot Robbie wants to fight a snake in a wild first Babylon trailer

Audio player loading…

The first trailer for Babylon, the next movie from Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle, has been released – and Margot Robbie wants to fight a rattlesnake in it. Hey, what more do you want to hear?

Set during the 1920s, during a transitional era in Hollywood that saw silent films make way for 'talkies', Babylon looks like it could be yet another multi-award winning flick from Chazelle, whose previous credits include Oscar-winning films Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man.

Check out Babylon's first trailer below:

As the film's teaser reveals, Babylon's cast is one that many other movie productions can only dream of assembling.

Among the film's ensemble cast are: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, and Spike Jonze. Jean Smart (Hacks), Diego Calva (Narcos: Mexico), Samara Weaving (Nine Perfect Strangers), Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale), Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts), Li Jun Li (The Exorcist), Jovan Adepo (The Stand) and even Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea play supporting roles in Chazelle's latest cinematic project.

In a press release, Paramount Pictures teased what audiences can expect from the likely R-rated movie when it arrives in theaters: "From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart.

"A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood."

Babylon's first teaser comes a few days after the first official images were released by Paramount. Those stills debuted online ahead of the trailer's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival; a movie called Chazelle called "humanity at its most glamorous and animalistic". Check out the gallery of images below:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Paramount Pictures ) Image 1 of 6 Brad Pitt and Diego Calva star as Jack Conrad and Manny Torres in Babylon. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures ) Image 1 of 6 Margot Robbie's Nellie LaRoy is another key character in Babylon. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures ) Image 1 of 6 Tobey Maguire as you've never seen him before in Paramount's Babylon movie. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures ) Image 1 of 6 Jean Smart will play Elinor St. John in Paramount Pictures' Babylon. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures ) Image 1 of 6 Babylon will be a riotous and cocaine-fuelled movie when it arrives in January 2023. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures ) Image 1 of 6 Li Jun Li portays a character called Lady Fay Zhu in Babylon.

Justin Hurwitz, who collaborated with Chazelle on his first three movies, reunites with the director to compose Babylon's score. Marc Platt, who produced La La Land, also returns to work with Chazelle alongside Matthew Plouffe and Olivia Hamilton. Meanwhile, Tobey Maguire, Michael Buegg, Wyck Godfrey, Adam Siegel, and Helen Estabrook executively produce.

Babylon will receive a limited theatrical release on December 25, 2022 before opening worldwide on January 6, 2023. As with other Paramount films, it's likely to debut on Paramount Plus in the future, too.

